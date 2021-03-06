Odzi man kidnaps wife’s boyfriend

By Kenneth Nyangani

A man from Odzi, Manicaland province, who held his wife’s alleged boyfriend hostage for a night before demanding ransom from his family for his release, appeared in court yesterday charged with kidnapping.

Nesbert Musariri (28) and three other accomplices, Jacob Chikamhi (25), King Chingono (22), and Prince Mandlazi (24) appeared before provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwe facing assault and kidnapping charges.

Mahwe remanded them in custody to March 18.

They were represented by Brian Majamanda

It is the State’s case that on February 28, Musariri suspected that his wife, Natasha Kabaira, was cheating on him.

At around 9pm, Musariri allegedly teamed up with his accomplices and confronted the alleged boyfriend Famous Katsa at his homestead over the issue.

It is alleged they then bundled him into their car and severely assaulted him as they drove to Tara Farm in Odzi. At the farm, they demanded US$200 from the complainant as compensation.

However, it turned out that Katsa did not have any money, prompting the four to hold him hostage overnight.

The following morning, the court heard that the complainant was ordered to contact his son to bring US$100 ransom at Grand Reef turn-off along Mutare-Harare

Highway.

The son complied and brought the money.

Katsa was then released.

He immediately reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the four accused persons. NewsDay