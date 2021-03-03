Marry Chiwenga office wall razed to the ground in “renewed attack by army”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Marry Mubaiwa has accused her estranged husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of sending the military to raze down her office wall in Highlands in Harare. She also claims her equipment in Domboshava is being looted by the soldiers sent by her ex-husband to be.

“My office wall in Highlands was broken down yesterday, no amount of intimidation will stop me from fighting for my children and properties. My equipment in Domboshava is being looted by armed military personnel,” she said.

Mubaiwa said she will continue to fight her children and properties following a nasty separation between her and the VP.

“I want to tell my story of the abuse I’m suffering at the hands of my husband who is using State Machinery to fight me. I have been quiet for too long. I will tell my story to whoever cares to listen. A victim of imprisonment,” she added.

Mubaiwa is currently out of prison on remand. According to a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) memo of the charges, she is accused of unlawfully transferring US$919,000 to South Africa under the guise of importing goods, between October 2018 and May 2019.

The timing of Mubaiwa’s arrest has already raised eyebrows after it happened when she was going through a nasty divorce with her husband Chiwenga.

But the memo accused Mubaiwa of fraudulently obtaining a marriage certificate without Chiwenga’s consent earlier in 2019 when Chiwenga was critically ill. The two have been married under Zimbabwe’s customary law since 2011 and have two children.

Marry has since been slapped with additional charges of attempting to kill VP Chiwenga. She has since been arrested, served a number of days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before she was released on bail.

The former model last year filed an urgent High Court application seeking the release of her passport to allow her to receive urgent medical attention in South Africa after she was diagnosed with lymphoedema, a condition which her doctors describe as a build-up of fluids in body tissues that can no longer be drained, causing massive swelling. Nehanda Radio