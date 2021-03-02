Ndege Boy faces arrest in South Africa

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South Africa based Zimbabwean self-declared millionaire, Kudzai Terrence Mushonga also known as Ndege Boy is facing arrest in South Africa after the Zimbabwean embassy requested that the South African Police Service (SAPS) take him in, Nehanda Radio has learnt.

“Ndege Boy” who had disappeared into thin air for four years after he defrauded a microfinance company in Harare came into the spotlight as he dated South African socialite, Khanyi Mbau.

Reports have it that Zimbabwean authorities in South Africa have announced that Mushonga is wanted for the crimes he committed five years ago and have asked the SAPS to take him in.

His arrest warrant is still outstanding.

He and his three other friends allegedly defrauded a prominent Micro-financer in Harare of US$166000 using fake documents in September 2016.

In 2017 the Zimbabwe police launched a ‘Manhunt for the fraudsters’ who had gone under the radar. He only resurfaced last month loved up to the self-proclaimed South African gold digger.

Mushonga, a self-proclaimed millionaire who once boasted about owning a plane (hence the nickname Ndege Boy) claims the source of his wealth is real estate, gas and petroleum logistics.

Khanyi Mbau on the other hand is also not new to controversy as she has found herself in uglier situations than dating a wanted fugitive.

On Valentine’s Day the couple emerged as some of the top South African celebrities had a romantic day as they spoilt each other with expensive gifts from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Apple products.

Police in Zimbabwe have confirmed that Mushonga is a wanted fugitive who has been on the run since 2016. Nehanda Radio