Man dies after police custody

By Patrick Chitumba

A Mtapa Suburb man died in hospital yesterday morning after he was detained at a police station for disorderly conduct three hours earlier.

Tatenda Kasinyore (28) popularly known as Nyale was arrested and detained following a complaint from a fellow resident that he was drunk, disorderly and throwing stones at her house.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“People in Mtapa called the police making a report of a person who was drunk and breaking window panes. The police arrested him and found him with drugs and he was drunk,” he said.

“They detained him and put him in a holding cell at Mtapa Police Station. At around 4am, some suspects sharing the cell with him alerted the police that he was vomiting before an ambulance was called. He died at Gweru Provincial Hospital.”

Police sources, on condition of anonymity, told this publication that an elderly woman from the neighbouring Mambo suburb made a report at Mtapa Police Station around 2am saying the now-deceased was drunk and throwing stones on her roof. The source said five police officers were dispatched to investigate.

When they arrived at the house, the officers searched Kasinyore and found a sniffing barrel attached to a barrel beaker which had an illicit drug called methamphetamine commonly known as mutoriro.

“They handcuffed Kasinyore who was seemingly violent. He continued showing violent tendencies and fell several times as he could not stand or walk because he was very drunk,” said the source.

Kasinyore, the source said, was reportedly at one time uncuffed because he was complaining that his hands were now sore.

“After being uncuffed he ran away headed for Block H Mtapa flats but the officers managed to rearrest him and took him to Mtapa Police Station,” said the source.

The source said around 5am the deceased allegedly started vomiting froth before an ambulance was called. The Chronicle