Zanu PF continues protracted war of attrition against MDC Alliance – Hwende

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC Alliance secretary general Chalton Hwende has claimed that the ruling Zanu PF party is engaging in a protracted war of attrition targeting the main opposition party with the intention of destroying it following the recent shock defection of two top officials.

Last week, the MDC Alliance lost Lilian Timveos who was the opposition’s deputy treasurer and Senator for Zvishavane after she defected to Zanu PF together with MDC-T senior official Blessing Chebundo.

They were all welcomed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House last week.

At the weekend, Zanu PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said the ruling party was expecting to absorb about two thirds of the MDC Alliance standing committee and national executive committee (NEC) by the end of the year.

“Staying positive, focused and clear! By end of year, we expect to have received two thirds of the MDC Alliance standing committee and NEC (national executive committee) members to Zanu PF,” Mugwadi said.

“You are all welcome. Remember only Zanu PF is the permanent home to all. See you at HQ!”

However, Hwende responded saying Zanu PF was targeting the main opposition party. He added that those who defected from the party did so intentionally.

“Zanu PF has continued with its protracted war of attrition against the MDC Alliance and its leadership,” Hwende said.

“The regime is using our erstwhile colleagues who have left us and their moribund regime to attack and destabilize the MDC Alliance through peddling malicious falsehoods and scurrilous allegations.

“For the record, those who have left the MDC Alliance have done so voluntarily without any undue pressure from any quarter. No one was pushed out of the MDC Alliance.”

Last week, Timveos responded to Hwende’s claims that she joined Zanu PF in order to keep her senatorial car while being helped by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

In an open letter Timveos said she didn’t need a car from the First Lady because she is a woman of means who owns 5 cars and has properties all over the country.

She also accused the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance of misusing the funds from the government for political parties and called Hwende an “evil” person. Nehanda Radio