Speculation intensifies Kembo Mohadi might resign over sex scandals

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

There are swirling rumors that Vice President Kembo Mohadi might resign after numerous sex scandals made headlines in the past few days and piling evidence exposing how the 71 year old systematically lured different types of young women for sex, sometimes in his office.

On Wednesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his two Vice Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga toured the National Data Centre. Mohadi did not say anything about the sex scandal when he gave his speech.

According to ZimLive, Mohadi met Mnangagwa and second Vice President Chiwenga before yesterday’s cabinet meeting as the three men discussed his political future.

It is reported that Mnangagwa offered Mohadi some support, and has told him that he should decide on his future after being humiliated by the media the past two weeks with sex tapes.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said he was also hearing that Mohadi had resigned.

“If what I’m hearing is true and VP Mohadi has resigned, what precedence does this set? If alleged immorality affects a single man so drastically, what’s going to happen to the married Govt Ministers and MPs engaged in such illicit affairs? Will they resign too?” Mliswa said on Twitter.

“Let’s not lose focus, what benefit is VP Mohadi resigning to the ordinary person or the economy? Who is the judge of morality anyway? Let’s see people resigning because of corruption, violating human rights or not upholding the rule of law and then we can say we’re talking!”

A ZimLive source in the ruling Zanu PF party said Mohadi was considering resigning.

“His phone was compromised and he seems very concerned about what tomorrow will bring, beyond the sex scandals. Only he knows the true degree of the breach of his personal privacy, and he wants to stop the bleeding.”

Opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party founder Linda Masarira urged Mohadi to resign.

“Resigning would be the honorable thing to do and precedence would have been set. Women should also stop being side dishes whilst their married & value their marriages. It is easier to use the ‘undue influence’ tag yet some women actually seduce their bosses,” she said.

Seemingly, Mohadi has already ruined two marriages including that of two CIO agents.

It has since been further reported that Mohadi’s mobile phone was intercepted leading to embarrassing leaks of his private communications.