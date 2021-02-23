Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Veteran journalist and Daily News assistant editor Maxwell Sibanda dies

Tributes have been pouring in for veteran journalist and Daily News assistant editor Maxwell Sibanda who died at a Harare hospital yesterday morning after a short illness.

The late veteran journalist and Daily News assistant editor Maxwell Sibanda

In a statement, the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ) described Sibanda has a soft spoken character who distinguished himself in Zimbabwean media landscape.

“The Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ) has learnt with deep sadness, the tragic news of the passing on of the Daily News Assistant editor, Maxwell Sibanda. The veteran journalist is reported to have passed on at a local hospital in Harare on the 22nd of February.”

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) president Michael Chideme said the media industry had lost a talented journalist and the organisation was saddened by Sibanda’s demise.

“In Max, we have lost a veteran journalist, a trainer, an inspirer and one of our senior editors. We continue to lose our talent, our inspirers and we are saddened by his death.

“We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the Sibanda family and the Daily News family. He has left a huge gap in the entertainment sector.” The Herald

