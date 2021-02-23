Dancehall chanter rebrands

By Michael Magoronga

Dancehall reggae artiste, Tavona Kevin Padoro, popularly known as Jah Bless, is changing his stage name to Ganjatrix as he wants to have a unique name.

The Ndouya ikoko hit-maker said he is rechristening after a long and illustrious career in the music industry in a bid to create a new brand peculiar to him.

“You find that there are so many people who answer to the name Jah Bless. If you go on the Internet today and Google the name, you will see so many people who use it, not only in Africa, but across the world. I therefore want to be unique hence the decision to change my stage name,” said the 45-year-old chanter.

He said he was comparing himself with marijuana (ganja) which has stood the test of time.

“Ganja was illegalised a long time ago but it still stands up to today. As a Rastafari, I compare myself to the plant as I’ve been in the music industry for a while and seen a lot of things. I’ve seen a lot, not only in the music scene but life in general hence the name Ganjatrix. The trix part comes from the many tricks I have to employ to survive in the game,” said the chanter.

He said the new name will be made official when he launches his new album in April.

“I’m working on an album titled Born to lead which will become my first project that I’ll record under the new name.” The forthcoming album will be the third offing after his singles collection in 2015 which contained the hit song Ndouya ikoko and Usazvitarisire Pasi (2018). The Chronicle