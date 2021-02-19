Temba Mliswa arrested again at his farm in Karoi along with 5 journalists

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has been arrested by police in Karoi together with five journalists while conducting a “youth in farming tour.”

According to media reports, the independent Member of Parliament was arrested for conducting a youth development programme despite giving the police prior necessary notifications.

At the time of press, Mliswa was detained in Karoi, while the charges he was facing were known.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa Zimbabwe) confirmed the arrest of the journalists adding that lawyer Unite Saize has been deployed to attend to them.

“Journalists Paul Pindani, Farai Chikore, Admire Chitsungo, Naome Magorimbo & Nomsa Sanje detained at Temba Mliswa’s Spring Farm in Karoi during a youth in farming tour. Owner of the farm has been taken to Karoi Central police station. Lawyer deployed to attend to the matter.

“Lawyer Unite Saize has since been deployed and is currently at Karoi Police station for paperwork. Saize states that the journalists are still detained at the farm. They are waiting for communication from the ZRP provincial office on the charges,” Misa Zimbabwe said in a statement on Twitter.

Last week Thursday, Mliswa was arrested by police at his house in Borrowdale after conducting a press conference alleging State Security minister Owen Ncube and Local Government Minister July Moyo were targeting him.

Mliswa conducted the press meeting to “clear allegations” made by his estranged girlfriend Susan Mutami who set Twitter ablaze two weeks ago after posting that she is three months pregnant with the independent Member of Parliament’s twins.

She also claimed she had nudes and sex tapes about Mliswa which she would not release for the sake of the integrity of her children. In her accusations, Mutami added that Mliswa was gay.

But the Independent legislator was arrested before he finished his press conference and charged for contravening section 5 (3)(a) of the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (Consolidation and Amendment) Order, 2020, of Statutory Instrument 200/2020 as read with Statutory Instrument 10/2021.

He has since been granted Z$20 000 bail by Provincial Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro.