Soul Jah Love burial set for tomorrow…. cause of death revealed

By Mathew Masinge

Burial for the late conquering lion boss, Soul Jah Love has been slated for tomorrow at Warren Hills cemetery.

Post-mortem results show the Ndini Uya Uya hit maker succumbed to complications due to his type 1 diabetic condition.

According to the family, the body, now being handled by Nyaradzo, will lay in state at his Msasa Park home today.

“The post-mortem result has shown that he died due to complications from his diabetic condition. “His body will be collected from Nyaradzo tomorrow (today) and will lay in state in Msasa Park. “Burial will be on Saturday morning at Warren Hills cemetery.

“We will give a detailed programme as to how we will conduct the rest of the proceedings,” said Solomon Musaka.

The family has received assistance from Nyaradzo on a complimentary basis that will also see a live streaming of the burial process tomorrow.

With the State assisting the funeral, a gun salute will see off the chanter.

Soul Jah Love started complaining of being unwell last Saturday but his condition somewhat improved Sunday morning.

He later attended a studio session on Monday where he recorded a song with a local producer. However, his condition took a downturn on Tuesday afternoon while he was alone at home.

One of his closest friends, Ricardo, found him lying down unconscious on his sofa when he returned from the shops.

Ricardo sought help from Soul Jah Love’s sister, Carol and some of his friends.

They rushed him to Mbuya Dorcas hospital where he was pronounced dead 30 minutes into admission. H-Metro