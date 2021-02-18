Lockdown violations: Over 430 000 arrested

Some 3 450 people were arrested countrywide on Tuesday for violating Covid-19 regulations as the Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to enforce the law.

So far a total of 434 999 people have been arrested countrywide, with most of them being fined while others appeared in court.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police will remain firmly on the ground.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of 3 454 people on February 16, 2021 throughout the country for various offences related to contraventions of the national lockdown regulations, bringing the total cumulative arrests to 434 999,” he said “A total of 971 suspects were arrested for failure to wear face masks and 144 for opening of business establishment during national lockdown except those exempted, 1 879 for unnecessary movements and 24 for liquor related offences.”

Asst-Comm Nyathi said 14 people were also arrested for unlawful gathering in Pumula North, Bulawayo after police received information that there was a Vuzu party at a certain homestead in the suburb.

Investigations are underway. Meanwhile, a Bindura man was arrested for attempting to bribe a police officer with a US$10 who had arrested him for violating lockdown regulations at Madziva Business Centre in Mashonaland Central province.

“The man was arrested by police for breaching Covid-19 regulations at Madziva Business Centre on February 10, 2021 and he produced a US$10 note, which tried to bribe the police officer with,” he said.

“The money was then taken as an exhibit,” Asst-Comm Nyathi said.

President Mnangagwa this week extended the national Level Four lockdown by another two weeks. The Herald