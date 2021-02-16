Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love dies

By Mathew Masinge

Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love has died. Born Soul Musaka, the musician died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital on Tuesday in the evening. He was 31.

Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital where he was taken by his friends including Ricardo. According to a doctor’s report he had no pulse upon admission and his sugar was high.

One of his handlers Father Paris confirmed Jah Love’s death.

“It’s true mukomana abaya, ma1,” he said.

Marshall Bimha, popularly known as Wadis, also spoke to H-Metro at the hospital saying he has lost a brother. H Metro

