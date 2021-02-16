Uebert Angel donates 7 tonnes of maize-meal to charity run by First Lady

By Staff Reporter

After a busy 2020 distributing truckloads of mealie meal as part of coronavirus relief across Zimbabwe, UK based businessman/preacher Prophet Uebert Angel on Monday continued with his philanthropic activities by donating 7 tonnes of mealie meal to the Angel of Hope charity run by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.

“This lockdown and the new strain of COVID virus that has been detected by health professional abroad and in the country has meant the distributions of mealie meal that we were doing as the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) would be difficult to coordinate.

“So we understand that the “Angel of Hope” charity which helps orphans will be able to get the mealie meal to those deserving,” a UAF spokesperson told Nehanda Radio.

On hand to receive the donation was Mrs Molly Dingane, the chairperson of the Angel of Hope Foundation. Pastor Felix Chikase representing the Uebert Angel Foundation said “we are grateful for being granted the opportunity to come here and give a hand to Angel of Hope Foundation.”

“We understand the First Lady, our mother,has got a great burden of taking care of the nation and she also needs players to assist her for the benefit of the vulnerable members of the society. As Uebert Angel Foundation, we are there to assist her. That is why today we have brought seven tonnes of maize-meal to compliment the efforts that the First Lady is already doing,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday extended the national lockdown by a further two weeks, ordering schools to remain closed and announcing new curfew hours from 8pm to 5:30 am while operating hours for businesses have been extended to 5pm.

In April 2020 Prophet Angel pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In January 2020 he paid fees for the entire school for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.) His foundation followed this up in February of that year by doing the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo.