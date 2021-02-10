Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SuperSport respond to Rusike interest

SuperSport United have responded to transfer interest in one of their attacking players who has been linked with Maritzburg United.

Evans Rusike of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Supersport United and AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville South Africa on 31 January 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Last week this website reported that out-of-favour Rusike is one of the most-wanted players on Team of Choice coach Ernst Middendorp’s radar as he looks to save the club from relegation.

Rusike has not had a good spell at Matsatsantsa and has been struggling to produce the performances that saw him earn a move from the club in the first place.

The Zimbabwe international striker is one of the players who could be released during the current transfer window.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews says there are no plan to sell him at the moment and explains why he was not getting any game-time.

“There are no player movements for us in this window,” Matthews tells KickOff.com.

“Evans has just come back from injury and started playing and we have many injuries like [Guily] Manziba and [Iqraam] Rayners, so we can’t sell him now. KickOff.

