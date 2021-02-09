Willowgate scandal accused Minister makes a come back at Foreign Affairs

President Mnangagwa yesterday appointed Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Frederick Shava as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

He takes over from the late Dr Sibusiso Moyo.

The President also appointed Chikomba Central legislator Felix Mhona as the new Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development to replace the late Dr Joel Biggie Matiza .

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the appointments in a statement last night.

Dr Sibanda said Dr Shava will assume his new post once his nomination as a senator for Midlands has been gazetted.

Apart from the two Cabinet appointments the President also re-assigned Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Mike Madiro to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development in the same capacity while Makonde legislator Kindness Paradza becomes the new Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

He takes over from former deputy minister Dr Energy Mutodi.

Beitbridge West MP Ruth Mavhungu-Maboyi becomes the new Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Nokhuthula Matsikenyere, MP for Chimanimani West was appointed the new Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland, taking over from the late national heroine Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Dr Shava has held various portfolios in Government since independence.

He was the Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Development from 1981 to 1986 before becoming Minister of State for Political Affairs in 1987.

He also served as Zanu PF’s Director of Administration before he was appointed ambassador to China where he served from 2007 to 2014.

He was then appointed Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the UN in New York where he was chairman of the United Nations Economic and Social Council on July 28, 2016.

Dr Shava holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Philosophy degree in Parasitology from Royal Holloway College; a Master of Science in Nematology from Imperial College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Zimbabwe.

Mhona (47) has been a legislator for Chikomba Central since 2013 and holds a Bachelor of Commerce Marketing degree from the Zimbabwe Open University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Nottingham Trent University in the UK.

He also holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of South Africa.

Before his appointment he was the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development.

He has also served in various capacities in Zanu PF Mashonaland East structures.

Paradza (57), who is a journalist by training, has been a Zanu PF legislator since 2003 and holds several diplomas in journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism degree from Berlin Free University in Germany.

He also holds a Master of Arts degree in Media Studies from the University of Cambria in the UK.

He has vast experience in journalism having worked for various media houses in the country and once served as the president of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists.

He is the chairperson of the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

He has also held various positions in Zanu PF Mashonaland West province.

Matsikenyere (57) is a teacher by profession and was first elected into Parliament in 2016 and has been an MP since then.

She has held various positions in Zanu PF Youth and Women’s leagues since 1980 and holds a diploma in Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Educational Development from the University of Zimbabwe.

Mavhungu-Maboi (64) holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education and Masters degrees in Public Administration and International Relations.

She joined politics in the 1970s as a Zapu youth league member before serving with the Zipra forces between 1977 and 1979.

She was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in 1980 and retired in 1988.

She has been a legislator since 2013. The Herald