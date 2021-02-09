Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsHealthNews

Matare recounts Covid-19 ordeal

16,814

By Innocent Kurira

Bulawayo Chiefs striker Farawo Matare says he never panicked in the wake of the Covid-19 scare that rocked the Warriors camp at the Chan tournament in Cameroon last month.

Zimbabwe national team players
Zimbabwe national team players

Matare only returned to the country a few days ago after being holed up in Cameroon as he was among the Warriors’ players and technical staff members that tested positive for Covid-19.

“Thankfully we had been taught a lot about Covid-19 at my team Bulawayo Chiefs. When they tested us and I got the results, I did not panic. I had a strong belief that all was going to be well. I am a fighter and I was never afraid,” said Matare.

Related Articles

Bulawayo man turns hobby into lucrative business

14,782

16-year-old Chinhoyi girl who violated curfew granted free…

27,006

St Mary’s clinic reopens

10,959

Catholic University postpones examinations

8,001

Despite the Warriors’ failure to impress in the Chan tournament where they lost all their matches, Matare said he hopes to get more national team caps and enhance his chances of playing abroad.

Matare featured twice for the Warriors.

The locally assembled squad only managed a single goal in the competition.

Matare was not in the initial provisional squad but impressed coach Zdravko Logarusic in a practice game between the Warriors and Bulawayo Chiefs.

His performance earned him a ticket to Cameroon.

“It has always been my dream to play for the national team.

“For me to be selected and make the trip to Cameroon was a dream come true. It was even a better feeling to be picked to start in two of the games. Being at such a big tournament was an eye opener for me.

“I am grateful that I got some game time in a big stage. Now that I am back home, the plan is to continue working and exercising at home.

“In future I look forward to playing more games for the national team and to play overseas one day,” said Matare.

Locally, the Chiefs’ striker has previously been linked with a number of clubs, including Bulawayo giants Highlanders and Lowveld-based side Triangle. The Chronicle

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments