Matare recounts Covid-19 ordeal

By Innocent Kurira

Bulawayo Chiefs striker Farawo Matare says he never panicked in the wake of the Covid-19 scare that rocked the Warriors camp at the Chan tournament in Cameroon last month.

Matare only returned to the country a few days ago after being holed up in Cameroon as he was among the Warriors’ players and technical staff members that tested positive for Covid-19.

“Thankfully we had been taught a lot about Covid-19 at my team Bulawayo Chiefs. When they tested us and I got the results, I did not panic. I had a strong belief that all was going to be well. I am a fighter and I was never afraid,” said Matare.

Despite the Warriors’ failure to impress in the Chan tournament where they lost all their matches, Matare said he hopes to get more national team caps and enhance his chances of playing abroad.

Matare featured twice for the Warriors.

The locally assembled squad only managed a single goal in the competition.

Matare was not in the initial provisional squad but impressed coach Zdravko Logarusic in a practice game between the Warriors and Bulawayo Chiefs.

His performance earned him a ticket to Cameroon.

“It has always been my dream to play for the national team.

“For me to be selected and make the trip to Cameroon was a dream come true. It was even a better feeling to be picked to start in two of the games. Being at such a big tournament was an eye opener for me.

“I am grateful that I got some game time in a big stage. Now that I am back home, the plan is to continue working and exercising at home.

“In future I look forward to playing more games for the national team and to play overseas one day,” said Matare.

Locally, the Chiefs’ striker has previously been linked with a number of clubs, including Bulawayo giants Highlanders and Lowveld-based side Triangle. The Chronicle