Grade 7 results out

By Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released 2020 Grade Seven results.

The national pass rate is 37,11 percent, lower than the 46,9 percent in 2019, translating to a decrease of 9,79 percent.

Statistics from Zimsec show that more girls passed their 2020 Grade Seven Examinations compared to boys.

Announcing the results yesterday, Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said the total number of candidates who sat for the 2020 Grade Seven examination was 327 559.

This figure is 1,35 percent higher than the 2019 entry of 323 207.

Prof Mwenje said candidates will be able to collect their results from centres starting Monday while online results can be accessed today.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2020 Zimsec Grade Seven Examination results. Candidates who sat for this examination will be able to collect their results from their respective schools from Monday, 8 February 2021,” said Prof Mwenje.

“However, candidates will be able to view their results online via the Zimsec website as from Saturday, 6 February 2021. Candidates will get access to the Zimsec website by using their smartphones or computers where instructions to view the results will be provided,” he said.

“Out of the 327 559 candidates who sat for the 2020 Grade 7 examination, 167 602 (51,17 percent) were females and 159 957 (48,83 percent) were males. The entry of female candidates was higher than male candidates by 4,78 percent,” he said.

“The pass rate for female candidates was 39,67 percent compared to 34,42 percent for males. Like in 2019, indigenous languages, again, recorded high subject pass rates when compared to performances in English, Mathematics, Agriculture and General Paper.”

Zimsec statistics also show that while the pass rates in Shona, Ndebele, Nambya, Tshivenda, Xichangana and Kalanga were above 65 percent, Sesotho and Tonga were at 54,62 percent and 52,38 percent respectively.

“There was an increase in Braille candidate entry compared to the 2019 cohort. The 2020 cohort performed better than the 2019 candidates by 15,79 percent. Although there was an increase in entry in 2020 as compared to 2019 for Enlarged Print, Physically Impaired and Hard of Hearing candidate categories, there was a drop in pass rates by 3,33 percent, 19,8 percent and 11,57 percent respectively,” said Prof Mwenje.

He extended his gratitude to all those who were involved in the 2020 Grade Seven Examination processes.

“Zimsec received the much-needed support from all stakeholders of this examination despite the Covid-19 global pandemic which necessitated many changes and heightened precautions in the writing and marking of this examination. Particular mention goes to teachers, markers, and staff from Zimsec, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” he added. The Chronicle