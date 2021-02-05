Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Al-Qaeda’s leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

14,434

The leader of Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni affiliate has been under arrest for several months, according to a United Nations report released on Thursday.

An image grab taken from a video released by Al-Malahem Media, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), shows Khaled Batarfi in a video posted online on June 15, 2015
An image grab taken from a video released by Al-Malahem Media, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), shows Khaled Batarfi in a video posted online on June 15, 2015

The document said Khalid Batarfi, the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) for just under a year, was arrested and his deputy, Saad Atef al-Awlaqi, died during an “operation in Ghayda City, Al-Mahrah Governorate, in October.”

The report — filed to the Security Council from a UN monitoring team specializing in extremist groups — is the first official confirmation of Batarfi’s arrest following unverified reports.

The wide-ranging document, summarizing global potential jihadist threats, did not disclose the militant’s whereabouts or reveal any further details of the October operation.

Related Articles

US reinstates Sudan’s sovereign immunity over past…

11,017

Mali hostages: Swiss woman killed last month

8,323

Burkina Faso: 180 bodies found in ‘killing…

19,673

Three top jihadists dominate Sahel after al-Qaeda leader…

8,359

But the SITE Intelligence Group noted “unconfirmed reports” in October that Batarfi had been arrested by Yemeni security forces and then handed to Saudi Arabia. AFP

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments