Mark Ngwazi’s song tops on TikTok

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Sungura ace and man of the moment Mark Ngwazi’s popular song “Taurai Madzoka” has gone viral on social media platform TikTok.

The videos had attracted more than 100 000 views yesterday per video uploaded by fans in different parts of the world in less than an hour.

Fans dance to the song, imitating the musician while lip syncing to the song.

In an interview, the Hwedza-born musician said he was happy with the response and how many people were appreciating sungura music.

“I am excited about the news,” he said. “My friend yesterday called me, alerting me about TikTok and my song which has gone viral and how celebrities are endorsing the song through TikTok. It is so amazing.”

Ngwazi said it was refreshing and surprising at the same time to have people from all walks of life appreciating sungura music.

“As you know, the genre is in its own league,” he said. “Sometimes as sungura musicians we find it hard to have our music promoted or marketed well like other genres, especially on social media. I am happy that TikTok has also pushed my music.”

Asked if he had a TikTok account, Ngwazi said he was hearing about the platform for the first time.

“I didn’t know about it,” he said. “I just hear youngsters talking about it. There are network problems where I stay, it is difficult to join such platforms and be consistent.

“I am of strong rural background, but just because it is now a topical issue I am going to open an account soon, just that the phone I am using has some problems.” The Herald.