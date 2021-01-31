Man killed after being caught with another man’s wife

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

A suspected adulterous man from Mvuma was killed by his lover’s husband after being caught in the act in the woman’s matrimonial home, police have confirmed.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred in Central Estate Mvuma on Tuesday last week when Simangaliso Honde fatally struck Munyaradzi Mugwagwa with a log after he caught him having sex with his wife.

It is understood that Honde suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair with Mugwagwa and he purported to be going to Masvingo and informed his wife that he would return the following day.

Honde then came back unexpectedly the same day at around 9 PM and caught the two in the act. Insp Mahoko said a misunderstanding arose between Honde and Mugwagwa resulting in the former striking his wife’s lover with a log on the head.

“Police in Mvuma are investigating a murder case where a 30-year-old man died after he was assaulted with a log on the head after being caught with another man’s wife. It is alleged that on the said day, Honde left his wife at home going to Masvingo. At around 9 PM he returned home and found Mugwagwa with his wife. A misunderstanding arose and the accused went out and took a thick wooden stick intending to assault Mugwagwa. Mugwagwa then tried to flee but Honde caught up with him and assaulted him with a log on the head,” he said.

He added that Honde took Mugwagwa back to his house and noticed that he was bleeding profusely from the back of the head and called a neighbour who rushed Mugwagwa to Mvuma District Hospital where he was further transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died on admission. The Sunday News