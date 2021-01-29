Zimbabwe extends Covid-19 lockdown by two more weeks

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the Covid-19 related level 4 national lockdown by another two weeks, his deputy and acting president Constantino Chiwenga has confirmed.

On Friday Chiwenga said that the lockdown was extended following the rise in deaths of citizens due to the deadly coronavirus disease.

“It is in light of this that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, has decided to extend the level 4 National Lockdown by another two weeks to the 15th of February 2021,” he said.

As of Friday afternoon, Zimbabwe recorded 32,988 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 25,151 recoveries and 1,198 deaths.

On Wednesday, Chiwenga presided over the burial at the National Heroes Acre of the late Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prison Service Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi who all succumbed to Covid-19- related complications. Nehanda Radio