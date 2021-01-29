Tsimba appointed Turks Young coach

Former Cheetahs flyhalf, Kennedy Tsimba, has been appointed head coach of the Tuks Young Guns at the University of Pretoria.

The Zimbabwe-born Tsimba worked as a defence, kicking and skills specialist with the Tuks Varsity Cup team last year, before the competition was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he has taken on the role of TuksRugby’s Young Guns head coach. It is a role that could be challenging, considering that quite a few of the Under-20 players didn’t have an opportunity to play rugby last year, due to the pandemic. Tsimba, however, firmly believes no challenge is insurmountable.

“I think the players must get to adapt to what it takes to play rugby at a university level,’’ Tsimba told the TuksSport website. “When they were at school, they got to know their teammates’ strengths and weaknesses. Now it is totally different. “The players basically know very little about each other.

“My role is to win every player’s confidence so I can learn what their respective strengths are. “Something that stood me in good stead was playing for the Cheetahs when Rassie Erasmus was the captain.

“He allowed us to express ourselves. To make decisions. Be innovative. I am going to encourage this. TuksSport.