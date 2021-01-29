Nine arrested in Khayelitsha after firearms discovered in minibus taxi

A former police officer and a police administrative clerk are set to appear in court today (Friday) on charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

This came after the pair, along with two other suspects, were apprehended by police during a stop and search operation in Harare, Khayelitsha, on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “The police operation which yielded successful results led to the discovery of six unlicensed firearms, large quantities of ammunition, police uniform items and the arrest of four suspects, including a former policeman and an SAPS administrative clerk.”

“The total seizure comprised four pistols, a hunting rifle, a shotgun, two imitation firearms and an assortment of rounds of ammunition. Police uniform items, projectiles, pistol primers, a firearm reloading machine and cartridges were also confiscated.”

“The suspects, between the ages of 23 and 26, will appear in court on Friday on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. As the investigation continues, more charges could be added,” said Potelwa.

In a separate incident in Wellington, police arrested nine men found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

The arrest, made by the Winelands cluster crime prevention unit in partnership with the Boland K-9 unit, saw police in pursuit of a taxi travelling from Ceres to Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Police intercepted a taxi that was travelling from Ceres to Cape Town and seized two unlicensed firearms, magazines and rounds of ammunition in Wellington on Wednesday afternoon.”

“Nine men between the ages of 29 and 60 years old and confirmed to be from Cape Town, were detained for the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. The firearms will be sent for ballistics testing to determine if they were used in the commission of a crime.” Cape Argus