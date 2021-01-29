How much does Billiat cost Kaizer Chiefs? The shocking figures revealed!

Khama Billiat (pictured) joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2018 as a marquee signing that was tipped to return the club to its glory days.

However, things have unfortunately not gone according to plan.

In Billiat’s defence, he did join Kaizer Chiefs during a period where he was arguably the best player in the Premier Soccer League.

Though he joined Amakhosi on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns, the glitzy salary the Motaungs had to fork out in order to lure the Zimbabwean star to Naturena undoubtedly left an ongoing hole in the pocket.

Billiat earns close to R1 million per a month at Kaizer Chiefs. The exact reported figure sits a mammoth R830 000.

Billiat joined Amakhosi in July 2018 meaning he’s received 31 paychecks at the club as of January 2021.

He has cost Kaizer Chiefs R25 750 000 so far and by the time his current contract comes to end in June 2021, Billiat would have cost Amakhosi almost R30 million.

Was Billiat a worthy investment?

It’s no secret that Billiat has struggled to replicate the form he showed at Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town since joining Amakhosi, but just how worthy have his goals been?

Billiat has scored just 15 goals in 79 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs since joining the club.

On average, every goal that Billiat scored has in actual fact cost the club R1 716 666 so far.

He is currently out with a cracked leg bone and will be sidelined until at least March 2021.

Kaizer Chiefs will undoubtedly be hoping to get a fully fit and firing Billiat back ahead of the business end of the season. They’ll also undoubtedly be hoping for a better return on their hefty investment. – The South African