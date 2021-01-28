Ailing Kuda Tagwirei flown to Middle East after contracting Covid-19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Ailing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally, Kudakwashe Tagwirei has reportedly landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport accompanied by five medical doctors after the petroleum tycoon contracted the deadly coronavirus.

According to a report by ZimLive Mnangagwa’s luxury jet, a Boeing 737-7Z5 (BBJ) with tail A6-DAS landed in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates after it took off from Harare shortly before 10AM.

“It is believed to be flying Covid-19-ill Zanu PF benefactor Kuda Tagwirei.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regular plane, believed to be flying ailing petroleum tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, appears to be making its final approach at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and not Dubai International Airport as previously thought.”

Self-exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo said the fuel mogul was flown in the company of five medical doctors.

“The unfortunate consequences of this Covid-19 superspreader party on new year’s eve widened and deepened this morning when Kuda Tagwirei was airlifted to Dubai, with five medical doctors, for emergency medical attention, after his critical condition worsened!” he said.

The business tycoon and Mnangagwa’s advisor is reportedly critically ill from covid-19 after organising a controversial superspreader party which saw many people getting sick and some dying.

The party, which was held on New Year’s eve, angered Zimbabweans who demanded his arrest for violating Covid-19 regulations at a time local musicians Levels and Fantan were arrested on similar lockdown flouting activities.

Some sources close to Nehanda Radio say the late minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Sibusiso Moyo attended the controversial businessman’s end of year mega party and four days later he tested positive for Covid- 19.

SB Moyo, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prison Service Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi all succumbed to Covid-19- related complications at buried at the National Heroes Acre.

As of Thursday evening, Zimbabwe recorded 32,604 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 23,961 recoveries and 1,141 deaths.