Ministry dismisses talk of compulsory Covid-19 vaccine injections in schools

By Elita Chikwati

Schools will not open on February 15 to administer compulsory Covid-19 vaccine injections as claimed by fake and mischievous messages circulating on social media, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has said.

File picture of teacher with pupils

The re-opening of schools was postponed indefinitely following a surge in Covid-19 infections after an influx of returning residents, which also led to the resumption of the level four lockdown at the beginning of the month.

Classes were scheduled to resume normally on January 4, but authorities delayed the resumption of lessons as the new spike hit and a tighter lockdown came into force.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry said schools remained closed as preparations for their safe re-opening and the accelerated implementation of teaching and learning activities continued.

The school calendar will be announced in due course.

Dismissing rumours circulating on social media, the Ministry said: “It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education that a fake social media report claiming that Government will open schools on 15 February 2021 in order to administer non-voluntary Covid-19 vaccine injections on learners and teachers is circulating.” The Herald

