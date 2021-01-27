4 members of Warriors delegation remain quarantined in Cameroon after testing positive for Covid-19

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Four members of the Warriors delegation comprising two technical team members and two players remained quarantined in Yaounde, Cameroon, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The quartet include the head of delegation and Zifa executive committee member Bryton Malandule.

The rest of the squad arrived back home on Wednesday after a disastrous campaign in the Chan championships in which they lost all their group matches and became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

“Zifa confirms that four members of the Chan squad tested positive for Covid-19 and remained quarantined in Cameroon. Meanwhile, other members of the delegation are now in the country. We wish a quick recovery to the affected players and officials,” Zifa tweeted.

While the association did not name the affected members of the delegation, Chronicle Sport understands it is assistant coach Tonderayi Ndiraya, goalkeepers’ coach Zivanai Kawadza, players Qadr Amini and Farawo Matare.

It’s not yet clear how the quartet contracted the virus when the team was in a bubble before and during the tournament.

Fifteen members of the Warriors squad tested positive prior to departure for Cameroon with all but one being later cleared of the virus.

Upon arrival in Cameroon, they were subjected to further tests with none returning positive results. The Chronicle