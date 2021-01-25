“Remember me,” Sikhala writes emotional letter from Chikurubi prison

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

The liberation of Zimbabweans from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime cannot be postponed, says incarcerated MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala in an emotional letter from the notorious Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison delivered to Nehanda Radio.

Last week Monday, High Court judge Justice Davison Foroma postponed bail hearing for Sikhala who is facing charges of allegations communicating falsehoods.

Sikhala is jointly charged with MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono over allegations of communicating falsehoods that a Harare based police officer reportedly killed a baby while attempting to beat the child’s mother with a baton stick.

Mahere was granted bail last week Monday by the Magistrate’s court but Sikhala and Chin’ono were denied freedom regardless of the fact that they are facing the same charge.

Writing from Zimbabwe’s biggest and most notorious prison, the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, Sikhala urged Zimbabweans not to remember him and ‘their fight for a better Zimbabwe.’

“No matter the adversities, the liberation of our people from oppression and persecution can not be postponed any further,” he said.

“My persecution is a reflection of the suffering our people have been going through one generation after the other.

“In this instance, I am in complete shock of the reasons for my persecutions, there is no crime I committed.

“The plot and the plan of the dictatorship is to break me down. I will never be broken down because of the demand for a free and just society is a calling.

“Even if I die in the concentration camp called Chikurubi Maximum Prison, dear Zimbabweans remember me.

“Remember that it is because of our freedom, happiness and liberty that has been robbed from one generation to another, that I met my fate.

“I promise I will never be silenced until we all enjoy our nationhood,” Sikhala wrote.

This is not the first time the outspoken MDC Alliance official has been arrested. Last year, the Zengeza West MP was arrested in connection with 31st July protests against corruption. He was charged together with Chin’ono and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

All of them spent more than five weeks at Chikurubi before being released on bail by the High Court in Harare. He has since been re-arrested on different charges. Nehanda Radio