Muduhwa leaves for Tanzania… Bosso defender to conclude revised Simba deal

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa is expected to fly directly from Cameroon to the Tanzanian capital Dar-es-Salaam to conclude his loan move to giants Simba SC.

Bosso initially turned down a free-loan transfer bid presented by agent George Deda, but agreed to a US$8 000 formal offer from Simba, who wrote to the Bulawayo club on Saturday.

In their letter to Bosso, Simba said they had assigned Harare-based agent Gibson Mahachi to handle the deal that will see Muduhwa participating in the Caf Champions League mini-league stages.

Should he impress during the short stint, Simba will engage Highlanders for a permanent transfer of the Zimbabwe national soccer team defender, who is doing duty at Chan in Cameroon.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube confirmed receipt of Simba’s official request.

“Simba did make official communication on Saturday and everything is being handled accordingly. Remember, as a club, we had said we will only talk about this deal once we have official communication, which opens for clear negotiations. It must be noted that we were not denying Muduhwa an opportunity to leave, but we wanted what’s best for the club and player,” said Dube.

The free loan request by Simba SC had divided the Highlanders’ executive, with three voting against the move, while two were of the view that the player should be allowed to move.

The three executive committee members that were against a free loan deal argued that since Muduhwa signed a one-year year deal with Highlanders and was paid in “hard currency”, the club has to at least get something from the short-stint move.

They argued that if they let Muduhwa go for free Highlanders could lose him for free as his contract will be left with six months and he can talk to other clubs.

During the Highlanders executive committee debate, it also emerged that suggestions from Deda were that the Warriors defender will have to pay Bosso US$6 000 in monthly instalments of US$1 000 deducted from his Simba earnings.

Deda, who facilitated Prince Dube’s move to Azam had been communicating with Bosso vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya, secretary-general Israel Moyo and Dube about Muduhwa’s deal.

Yesterday Deda said he harbours no ill feelings after Simba roped in Mahachi to facilitate the deal he had initiated.

“I will not disadvantage Peter. He has gone through a lot. He has been blessed with a child and needs this money more than everyone. For us, we have closed this chapter, we will go to the river again at the break of dawn and fish,” said Deda. The Chronicle