Justice Chikowore not under investigation – JSC

By Nyore Madzianike

The Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) has refuted claims circulating on social media that High Court judge justice Benjamin Chikowore is under probe for releasing on bail a gang of notorious armed robbers led by Musa Taj Abdul.

Social media is awash with news that justice Chikowore was questioned by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the police over the gang’s release with suspicion that there were under-hand dealings.

In a statement, the JSC said justice Chikowore was only approached by the police to give a statement as a potential witness.

JSC said word doing rounds on social media gave a wrong impression that justice Chikowore was being wanted as an accused person.

Law officer Tapiwa Kasema was charged and has since appeared in court on allegations of misappropriately consenting to the granting of bail of the armed robbers.

The armed robbers have since been rearrested and are facing a combined 53 counts of armed robbery and murder. The Chronicle