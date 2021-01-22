Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Justice Chikowore not under investigation – JSC

19,236

By Nyore Madzianike

The Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) has refuted claims circulating on social media that High Court judge justice Benjamin Chikowore is under probe for releasing on bail a gang of notorious armed robbers led by Musa Taj Abdul.

Musa Taj Abdul and Tapiwa Kasema
Musa Taj Abdul and Tapiwa Kasema

Social media is awash with news that justice Chikowore was questioned by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the police over the gang’s release with suspicion that there were under-hand dealings.

In a statement, the JSC said justice Chikowore was only approached by the police to give a statement as a potential witness.

Related Articles

Woman killed in $500 000 robbery

30,597

Beitbridge robbery trio in jail awaiting trial

12,547

Robbers hijack truck laden with cooking oil

30,689

Gang arrested over US$30 000 theft

19,717

JSC said word doing rounds on social media gave a wrong impression that justice Chikowore was being wanted as an accused person.

Law officer Tapiwa Kasema was charged and has since appeared in court on allegations of misappropriately consenting to the granting of bail of the armed robbers.

The armed robbers have since been rearrested and are facing a combined 53 counts of armed robbery and murder. The Chronicle

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments