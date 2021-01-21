Divine Lunga on Sundowns radar

Zimbabwe international Divine Lunga is believed to be on the radar of South African league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, according to Kick Off Magazine.

The 25-year-old left-back is presently attached to Golden Arrows.

Kick Off Magazine reports that talks between Sundowns and Abafana Bes’thende, as Golden Arrows are affectionately known, started last year and the former Chicken Inn star could be on the move.

The presence of Steve Komphela, who coached Lunga at Golden Arrows, is reported to be a major influencer to the deal.

Komphela is one of the three co-coaches at Sundowns.

Lunga has been a regular through all of his time at Arrows, making 30 appearances in his first season, then 27 in his second and has so far made eight appearances in the current campaign.

Lunga began his football career at Ajax Hotspurs in Mpopoma. He joined Chicken Inn in 2012, playing for the juniors before moving up to the first team.

In July 2018, Lunga joined Arrows and made his league debut on August 5, 2018, in a 2-0 away win over Maritzburg United.

His senior national team debut was on June 21, 2015, in a 2-0 victory over Comoros Islands in the 2016 African Nations Championship qualification.

He was included in Zimbabwe’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad and played against Egypt in a game which he shut out Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. The Chronicle.