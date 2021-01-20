Sandy, more than 20 years in the arts industry and still rocking it

By Bongani Ndlovu

If there is an artiste who definitely understands the arts industry and knows just how to penetrate it, it’s definitely Sandra Ndebele.

The musician-cum-dancer who is in a celebratory mood after celebrating her 39th birthday on January 3 has released a series of captivating photos where she is clad in black and gold from head to toe that are doing the rounds on social media. This look, according to the artiste, was inspired by South African musician, Busiswa.

As she posted the images, Sandy decided to reflect on her life and arts career.

“January is my birth month and this year is a celebration of my continued growth, strength, resilience and longevity as an artiste. Shout out to my sister Busiswa for inspiring the look.”

A former member of globetrotting Iyasa, Sandy who has been in the arts industry for more than 20 years bragged that she is still here and rocking it! She went on to thank fans for all the support they have given her over the years.

“Satya Nadella said: ‘Longevity in this business is about being able to reinvent yourself or invent the future” so here is to continually reinventing ourselves. This has been a progressive journey marked by the amazing support and loyalty that all of you have shown me. Thank you thank you!”

Narrating how she got to be the star she is, Sandy said it just took faith when she embarked on this journey in the 2000s.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. said: ‘Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.’ In 2003, I took that first step as I launched my solo career,” she said.

The entertainer who shocked many five years ago when she sat for ‘O’level Mathematics exams at the age of 34 said: “you are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream” showing how much she is committed to achieving her goals.

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one,” Sandy wrote as quoted singer Dolly Parton.

She concluded the post by quoting Todd Stocker: “A sunrise is God’s way of saying, let’s start again,” as she encouraged people not to give up on their dreams.

Sandy’s journey in the arts industry has been one of resilience, innovation, taking risks, grabbing opportunities and a lot of hard work, something a lot of artistes may want to do if they are to remain relevant in this cutthroat industry. The Chronicle.