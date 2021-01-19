Zimra hunts for new chief

The board of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) yesterday announced the start of a hunt for a new commissioner general to replace Ms Faith Mazani who leaves at the end of this month.

Ms Mazanhi, who leaves the tax collector after having been in charge for three years, is taking up a new post at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month.

She is lauded for reforming the organisation to enhance its efficiency and for having consistently led the State revenue collector to surpass set targets.

The Zimra board said the new commissioner general must be able to “provide strategic, proactive and effective leadership for the authority’s leadership.”

The new commissioner general will also be required to broaden the revenue base as well as push for the automation of processes.

Ability to establish mutually beneficial relationships with key organisations such as the African Development Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Bank among others is also a key requirement.

Zimra was established in 2001 and its key role is to act as an agent of the State in assessing, collecting and to enforce payment of all revenues and advising government on matters relating to raising and collection of revenues. — New Ziana.