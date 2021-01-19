Zimbabwe records 60 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

By Bongani Ndlovu

The country recorded its highest death toll from Covid-19 since March last year with 60 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Harare had the highest number with 36 deaths followed by Manicaland with 10, Midlands with five, Masvingo three, Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North recorded two deaths each.

Bulawayo and Mashonaland West had one death each, while Mashonaland East and Matabeleland South recorded no deaths. A total of 689 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3 829 PCR tests were conducted yesterday with 860 new recoveries.

The national recovery rate stands at 62.3 percent and active cases have gone down to 9 747.

“As of 18 January, 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 27 892 cases, 17 372 recoveries and 773 deaths,” reads statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The Chronicle