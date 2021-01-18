Kuda Musasiwa discharged from hospital after battling Covid-19 for two weeks

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Showbiz |

Popular Zimbabwean entrepreneur and music producer Kuda Musasiwa has been discharged from hospital after spending more than two weeks in the intensive care unit battling respiratory problems linked to the coronavirus (Covid-19).

“I am delighted to share that my brother is out of hospital. It’s been a difficult time for our family but Kudakwashe Victor Musasiwa is that light at the end of the tunnel. The doctors and nurses were amazing! The power of prayer and faith is never to be doubted,” his sister Chido announced.

Kuda also took to Twitter and wrote: “Grateful that I have been discharged and going home to my family. My organs shut down. My oxygen (was) below 68%. I don’t use words like miracle lightly.”

It marks some good news given how serious his condition was at one point. Weeks ago Roy Musasiwa, Kuda’s father had given Al Jazeera an update on his health condition.

“His vitals kept going down. He had an oxygen saturator but his condition was becoming worse.”

Writing on his Twitter handle, Zimbabwean pastor and activist Evan Mawarire pleaded for prayers on behalf of Musasiwa.

“Please help me pray for the recovery of my good friend Kuda Musasiwa @begottensun as he lies in intensive care unit today.

“A wonderful husband to @NomalisoN, father, innovative, creative, impressive and incredibly outstanding entrepreneur. Hold on Kuda, you can beat this my bro,” he said at the time

Five days later, Mawarire posted again confirming that Kuda was recovering but he had not been discharged.

“LOOK AT GOD!! 🙏🏾God you are amazing!! Thank you for bringing this begotten son of yours back from the brink of death. KUDAKWASHE VICTOR MUSASIWA you are an actual miracle!! @begottensun can’t stop crying with joy bro!!!

Few days after he was admitted, Kuda confirmed he was battling for life despite being tested.

“Yesterday I was dying. My blood oxygen had got way beyond life. It dropped to about 72%. I could not breathe. This morning I’m on 92%, still very ill but now I will survive. Thank you @drjaytee87 & his team for literally coming and saving my life. Thank you for your prayers 🙏🏾

“Can the PCR test be wrong?? I’m still sick like a dog. Worse cough and heavy chest. Body aches … 😭😭😭 been coughing for over 6 days now. Will try a different lab today. But at $100 a pop ish,” he wrote on Twitter.

Businessman Tawanda Nyambirai offered a free ventilator to assist the high profile youthful entrepreneur battling for life in Harare.

“I can offer a brand new ventilator for temporary use to be installed at a licenced facility with a well trained professional operating it.

“It comes with no compressor though, ” wrote Nyambirai on microblogging site Facebook.

The surge in Covid-19 cases is continuing in Zimbabwe. As of Monday morning, the country recorded 27,525 confirmed cases, 17,152 recoveries and 713 deaths. Nehanda Radio