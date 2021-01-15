Provincial Affairs Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba succumbs to COVID 19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Ellen Gwaradzimba has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease.

“It is with a very sad heart that I inform you of the passing on of the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs,” Deputy Youth minister and MP Tino Machakaire announced.

“My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire Manicaland province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to Covid-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

“I am praying for peace and comfort for her family and those of us who knew her. May God protect us all,” he said.

Meanwhile, as at Friday morning Zimbabwe recorded 26,480 confirmed cases, 15,770 recoveries and 683 deaths.