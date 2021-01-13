Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Chinhoyi heist robbers appear in court

27,037

By Nyore Madzianike

Eight suspected armed robbers, believed to be behind the Harare-Chinhoyi road US$2.7million heist, appeared in court today.

EIGHT suspected armed robbers, believed to be behind the Harare-Chinhoyi road US$2.7million heist, appeared in court today.
EIGHT suspected armed robbers, believed to be behind the Harare-Chinhoyi road US$2.7million heist, appeared in court today.

Gerald Rutizirira (35) Kelvin Musakwa (25), Tendai Zuze (35) Neverson Mwamuka (35) and Trymore Chapfika (36) were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga who remanded them in custody to 17 February for their routine remand.

Three of them, brothers Tozivepi and Charles Chirara and Terrence Matimba will return to court on Friday after the State applied for warrant for further detention.

Related Articles

Armed robbers raid city gold dealer…. 4 left for dead…

45,817

8 robbers arrested in police shoot-out

24,326

The State said police needed more time to interview them and take them for further indications. Mrs Taruvinga granted the application. The Herald.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments