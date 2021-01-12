Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

HealthFeaturedLocal

Covid-19 claims more lives in Zimbabwe

25,544

Zimbabwe reported 21 more Covid-19 deaths and 820 new cases yesterday as the pandemic continues to tear across the country.

A health worker screens a motorist entering Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare yesterday. The hospital has reportedly recorded several positive cases of Covid-19 among both patients and staff. — Picture: John Manzongo
A health worker screens a motorist entering Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare. The hospital has reportedly recorded several positive cases of Covid-19 among both patients and staff. — Picture: John Manzongo

In a daily update released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care last night, the deaths were reported in Harare (12), Bulawayo (1), Manicaland (2), Mashonaland Central (3), Mashonaland East (2) and Masvingo (1).

In terms of new cases, all the 820 were local transmissions, with Harare accounting for 385, taking the number of active cases up to 8 556.

Yesterday, 1 518 PCR tests were done.

Related Articles

Zim records highest daily Covid-19 cases

28,540

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 22 297 cases, 13 213 recoveries and 528 deaths since March last year. The Herald.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments