Bosso SG in dramatic u-turn over election

By Mehluli Sibanda

Just when it appeared he would surrender his post in the Highlanders executive committee by not seeking re-election, club secretary-general Israel Moyo has declared that he is in the race to retain his position.

Moyo had all along been mum about whether he would seek a second three-year term or not, leaving Victoria Falls-based Morgen Dube as the sole candidate for the post.

With Moyo confirming he’s seeking re-election, he will now go head-to-head with Dube when Bosso hold elections for three members of the executive next month.

“Yes, I am in the race; this is not a decision inspired by personal ambition, but it’s a fulfilment of wishes and desires of the broad Highlanders’ family. We worked so well and achieved a lot as an executive committee, although time was cut short by the advent of the coronavirus. I am aware of a number of initiatives we have started to turn the club into a professional outfit and a commercially viable entity and I strongly believe I have a vital role to play in this endeavour,” Moyo said.

Moyo was an ally of incumbent chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, but the two seemingly fell out as witnessed by his suspension together with vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya in 2019.

The two were expelled from the Bosso leadership structures and suspended from holding leadership positions at the club for a year before they bounced back after an appeal.

They had been found guilty of insubordination in July 2019 emanating from a decision by the executive not to renew the contract of chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, which had expired on April 30, 2019.

However, Moyo and Ngwenya bounced back after the Bosso board of trustees overruled and the disciplinary committee’s decision to suspend them from holding any position in the Bosso leadership following an appeal.

But Moyo stated that his devotion is to Highlanders and not an individual, and believes that whoever Mhlophe has as a running mate this time around is also a Highlanders’ son, so, he has no qualms about that.

“My loyalty is to the club, not an individual. If the chairman believes we cannot be allies it’s fine, but whoever he’s teaming up with I trust is also a Highlanders’ son and will put club interests ahead of personal gratification,” said Moyo. The Chronicle.