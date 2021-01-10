Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

Khama Billiat scores second wife, pays lobola for singer Nomcebo Mthethwa

96,246

Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has scored himself a second wife after paying lobola for South African TV presenter, singer and former actress Nomcebo Mthethwa.

Khama Billiat scores second wife, pays lobola for singer Nomcebo Mthethwa
Khama Billiat scores second wife, pays lobola for singer Nomcebo Mthethwa

A report by South African newspaper City Press claims Billiat (30), who has a daughter with his wife of 10 years, 38-year-old Esnath Munyedawo, paid lobola for Mthethwa, 24, also known as ‘Dot’.

The story quotes Dot’s mother Smaniso Mthethwa, who confirmed that her daughter was engaged to Billiat but referred further questions to the couple.

Billiat laughed and hung up when a reporter called to ask about his reported marriage to Mthethwa, who quit as an actress on Uzalo to pursue a career in music.

Related Articles

Billiat credits Chiefs technical team

19,143

Khama backs Chiefs to shine in CPL

24,598

Billiat, Katsande fight for their future

15,559

The year Khama fought demons on and off the pitch

29,813
Wedding bells ... Nomcebo 'Dot' Mthethwa has said 'I do' to Zimbabwe ace Khama Billiat
Wedding bells … Nomcebo ‘Dot’ Mthethwa has said ‘I do’ to Zimbabwe ace Khama Billiat

Mthethwa recently released a single, Makoti – perhaps celebrating her union with Billiat. Mthethwa also known by the nickname ‘Dot’, hails from eMpangeni in KwaZulu Natal.

Only last year Billiat was in the news after he was embroiled in off-the-field drama with another woman, a 22-year-old who claimed to be his baby mama. Billiat approached the Randburg Magistrates Court to obtain an interim protection order against her.

New flame … Nomcebo Mthethwa is reportedly engaged to Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat
New flame … Nomcebo Mthethwa is reportedly engaged to Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat
Nomcebo 'Dot' Mthethwa
Nomcebo ‘Dot’ Mthethwa

The woman had stormed the Kaizer Chiefs’ training facilities demanding to see him. This happened two days after Sunday Sun newspaper ran an article about how she stabbed him on the hand with a screwdriver outside the Midrand Police Station a fortnight before. Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments