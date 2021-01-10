Khama Billiat scores second wife, pays lobola for singer Nomcebo Mthethwa

Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has scored himself a second wife after paying lobola for South African TV presenter, singer and former actress Nomcebo Mthethwa.

A report by South African newspaper City Press claims Billiat (30), who has a daughter with his wife of 10 years, 38-year-old Esnath Munyedawo, paid lobola for Mthethwa, 24, also known as ‘Dot’.

The story quotes Dot’s mother Smaniso Mthethwa, who confirmed that her daughter was engaged to Billiat but referred further questions to the couple.

Billiat laughed and hung up when a reporter called to ask about his reported marriage to Mthethwa, who quit as an actress on Uzalo to pursue a career in music.

Mthethwa recently released a single, Makoti – perhaps celebrating her union with Billiat. Mthethwa also known by the nickname ‘Dot’, hails from eMpangeni in KwaZulu Natal.

Only last year Billiat was in the news after he was embroiled in off-the-field drama with another woman, a 22-year-old who claimed to be his baby mama. Billiat approached the Randburg Magistrates Court to obtain an interim protection order against her.

The woman had stormed the Kaizer Chiefs’ training facilities demanding to see him. This happened two days after Sunday Sun newspaper ran an article about how she stabbed him on the hand with a screwdriver outside the Midrand Police Station a fortnight before. Nehanda Radio