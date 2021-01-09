“Dead bodies are lying everywhere at Parirenyatwa” – Former Minister on Covid-19

Former Deputy Finance and Economic Minister Terrence Mukupe has highlighted the dire situation at Parirenyatwa Hospital claiming he visited the facility and saw “dead bodies lying everywhere.”

“I’m disappointed…. a friend goes into Pari with a heart condition, tested for Covid and was negative… was getting treatment for the past 8 days and responding well, family was talking and laughing with her yesterday…. goes into a coma suddenly overnight and has contracted Covid whilst in hospital!!! Manje tikarwara toendepi….. Been to Pari… dead bodies everywhere of people dying from Covid…. clearly the health institution is overwhelmed…. Mwari pindirai!!!, Mukupe wrote.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro, has declared the entire Zimbabwe a coronavirus hotspot.

He says infection rates are rising sharply in all the country’s regions. On Tuesday, the Department of Health in Zimbabwe recorded its highest number of new daily infections at over 1 300 cases.

The country has more than 17 000 cumulative cases and the death toll is standing above 480. Magwiro says the coronavirus caseload keeps on increasing rapidly.

“There’s no area that’s called the hotspot its now the whole country. That is why we are at level four of transmission. If [it was a] cluster of just hundred people, we would [be] on level one. Most of our COVID-19 centres have enough beds people should not rely on social media or hearsay,” he said.

On Saturday, Zimbabwe imposed a nationwide curfew, banned gatherings, and ordered non-essential businesses closed for a month in an effort to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.