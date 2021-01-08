“You will come back stronger” Jah Prayzah to jailed Fantan & Levels

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Showbiz |

Top local musician, Mukudzeyi Mukombe affectionately known as Jah Prayzah has sent a consolation message to incarcerated Zimdancehall artist Arnold Kamudyariwa, “DJ Fantan” and his two colleagues who have been jailed for six months over charges of organising an unsanctioned musical concert on New Year’s Eve, in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Jah Prayzah

The Mbare’s New Year Eve music gig organisers, DJ Fantan, Chillspot Records co-founder, Levels aka Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, and Tinashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Dhama were on Wednesday sentenced by Harare Regional magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro despite that they had admitted guilt for violating the Covid-19 regulations.

Magistrate Guwuriro had initially jailed the trio for 12 months before setting aside six months of the sentence on condition that they would not commit a similar offence within that period.

Woebegone but hopeful Jah Prayzah took to his microblogging Twitter handle and Facebook to say that the sad development was painful but a lesson for other artists.

“This is a mistake even I could have easily made. Just the desire to see people happy as we are born for this. From mistakes like these we all learn. I am sorry it had to be you guys and now we shall all learn.

“I know you will come back stronger, bigger and wiser. It shall pass soon. Stay strong. For all of us reading this, stay safe, stay home and mask up,” the Mukwasha hit maker said.

DJ Fantan at Harare Magistrates Court

In her ruling, Magistrate Guwuriro said; “their plea of guilt was a sign of remorse but they did not take heed of the current lockdown curfew which ran from 10pm to 6am when they made the flier.

“By making the flier they should have foreseen that the public would come in attendance taking into cognisance the area they intended to host the event.

“The court appreciates that they are the face of ghetto youths by encouraging youths to desist from criminal activities and drugs. They should have maintained those good activities rather than risk the lives of innocent individuals.”

Magistrate Guwuriro added that the effect of what the trio did was serious and ordering of a fine and community service would trivialise the offence.

Police were looking for DJ Fantan after unsanctioned musical concert in Mbare

The trio allegedly threw a musical bash at Mbare’s Matapi flats on the day, defying Covid-19 restrictions. Over 54 people were arrested after videos and pictures of the event went viral.

The state accused Fantan and colleagues of partaking and convening a public gathering during a national lockdown in contravention of section 5(3)(a) of Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020.

Addressing journalists soon after the ruling, Hungwe said his clients had advised their legal counsel to approach the High Court. Nehanda Radio