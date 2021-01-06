Listener’s Choice Awards clarified

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

After the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) announced their nominations last month with South Africa-based Zimbabwean “Amapiano queen”, Sha Sha vying for the Best Breakthrough Act, it emerged that another Zimbabwean star still has a crack at the awards as local fans are to decide the musician to be nominated for the Listeners Choice Award.

Apparently, some people were confused over the listener’s choice category with word doing rounds on the social media purporting that Zimdancehall sensation Winky D, Bulawayo-based rapper, ASAPH, songstress Gemma Griffiths, Sha Sha and multi-award winner Jah Prayzah have been shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe in the Listeners Choice Award at the MAMAs’.

What raised eyebrows was that only Zimbabwean artistes had been nominated in that category and worse still, checking on the MAMAs’ website the category has not been updated?

The actual truth is that, yes those four are competing against themselves first to be voted by their fans in their country

The one with the most votes then automatically qualifies to be in the Listeners Choice Category with other contenders representing their countries.

Zimbabweans are supposed to vote for an artiste who will eventually becomes a nominee at continental level.

The nominee stands a chance to win the coveted Listener’s Choice Award.

Then the winners from different countries will then be on the updated category and be voted by everyone.

Of those vying for the category back home, some of them have already started their campaigns to rally for votes.

The awards, which are in their seventh edition, will be held virtually on February 20 in Kampala, Uganda, and will broadcast on the MTV Base and MTV channels.

Sha Sha has been nominated for the Best Breakthrough Act against Elaine and Focalistic from South Africa, Tems (Nigeria), Omah Lay (Nigeria), Zuchu (Tanzania) and John Blaq (Uganda).

The talented singer immediately took to social media to rally for votes: “I am a nominee for MAMA, Breakthrough Act! We back at it again. Go cast your vote,” said ShaSha.

According to the organisers of the event, the awards show is a celebration of local African and international talent and achievement. “MAMA 2021 recognises and rewards musicians, trailblazers and those who are shining alight on the continent’s diverse talent and creativity by instilling positive impact on African music and youth culture over the previous year.

“The awards ceremony will feature performances from leading African and international artists and will also showcase some of the biggest cross-genre and cross-border collaborations,” read the statement from the awards website.

Viacom CBS Networks Africa senior vice president Monde Twala hailed Uganda’s vision to use the awards to unite young people through culture and music, and also celebrate music across the continent.

“Everyone knows that the Pearl of Africa (Uganda) is one of the most beautiful, most amazing parts of Africa and the people, the vibe, the music in Uganda there is no other place that is well and ready to host the MAMAs in 2021,” Twala said.

Below is a full list of the MAMA 2021 Award Categories

Best Female

Simi (Nigeria)

Sheebah (Uganda)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Busiswa (South Africa)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Male

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Group

Blaq Diamond (South Africa)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Ethic (Kenya)

Rostam (Tanzania)

Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Master KG (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Breakthrough Act

Elaine (South Africa)

Tems (Nigeria)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

John Blaq (Uganda)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Focalistic (South Africa)

Best HipHop

Nasty C (South Africa)

Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

NGA (Angola)

OMG (Senegal)

BestUgandan Act

Sheebah

Bebe Cool

John Blaq

Vinka

Daddy Andre

Spice Diana

Best Lusophone Act

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Preto Show (Angola)

Anna Joyce (Angola)

Mr Bow (Mozambique)

Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Francophone Act

Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)

Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous

Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series

AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV

Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session).The Herald.