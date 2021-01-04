Will Katsande receive his legend status?

As Willard Katsande approaches 10 years with Kaizer Chiefs, former captain Neil ‘Mokoko’ Tovey says the club and its supporters will decide if he is worthy of ‘legend’ status.

The tough-tackling midfielder will celebrate 10 years with the Amakhosi in 2021 after making his big move from Ajax Cape Town on August 1, 2011.

‘Boss Yamboka Kitoko Makasi’ has now played more than 300 games for South Africa’s glamour club, where he has won two league titles and the MTN8 title.

“Well that’s not for me, that’s for the fans to decide on, not for me,” Tovey tells KickOff.com when asked if the Zimbabwean deserve legendary status at the club.

“You know 10 years at Chiefs ja, I mean why not? It’s a long time. It takes a lot of dedication, lot of hardwork. I mean you don’t last 10 years if you have not put much of an effort and dedication to the club. You don’t last. And it’s not (under) one coach, he’s obviously had lots of coaches.

“So for you to last 10 years all the coaches have liked what you’ve done. So to play 10 years it shows you’ve done something good for the club. You know there’s not a lot of players who played 10 years for a club. It shows the club believes in you and you believe in the club.”

Tovey, who played for Chiefs from January 1991 until he retired in 1999, says even though it’s not up to him for Katsande to get the legend title, the Zimbabwean midfielder has earned the status.

“He has earned it you know, he has earned it. It’s up to the club and the fans to decide on that.” — KickOff