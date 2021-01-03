Bosso election candidates pull out of engagement

By Mehluli Sibanda

Some of the candidates in the upcoming Highlanders elections withdrew from a planned engagement with Bosso supporters chapter in Harare last week over what they believed was vote buying.

Incumbent chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, aspiring secretary-general Morgen Dube, the duo of Bheka Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu who are gunning for the post of committee member were meant to meet Harare-based Highlanders members last Thursday.

The four, however, made a collective decision to withdraw from the meeting after the chapter gave them a bill of US$450, which was broken down into venue US$100, PA system US$100, DJ US$30, goat US$40, cook US$30 and drinks US$150.

The four were in liaison with the Harare chapter’s secretary general Thulani Dube who gave them the bill for the meeting.

Dube had even travelled to Bulawayo from his base in Victoria Falls but decided to head back to the resort city when the quartet decided not to embark on the trip to the capital.

Mhlophe said he will never buy any votes at Highlanders as that is not the culture of the club and it is also against what he believes.

“Will never ever buy a six pack for a vote. That’s totally not a culture for my beloved team and my own personal culture,’’ posted Mhlophe on social media.

Highlanders supporters chapter chairperson, Derrick Ncube said it was the candidates who asked to address the Bosso members based in the capital city.

“They failed to pay a bill that they had agreed to pay, Mhlophe was happy to share the bill but the other guys said they don’t have money. It was a provisional bill which could have been reduced. They asked to come and address our members so when they told us they were no longer coming we appreciated they informed us of their decision,” Ncube said.

Ncube feels that if the candidates could cry about such a small bill that says a lot about the ability of those who want to lead Highlanders.

According to Ncube, the Harare chapter has 75 life members who are planning to come to Bulawayo and vote for those contesting.

Mhlophe is being challenged by Johnfat Sibanda for the post of chairman, Dube is so far the only one to declare interest in the secretary-general’s post with incumbent Israel Moyo yet to make a decision while Bheka Sibanda and Mafu are the committee member candidates. The Sunday News