‘Madzibaba death prophecy false’…. I’m still alive: Madam Boss

Madzibaba Skyneg, who came into the limelight for prophesying that popular comedienne Madam Boss will die on the 29th of December 2020, has proved to be a false prophet.

Madam Boss survived past the predicted death day and celebrated by posting her joy on her social media sites.

She admitted that she has been afraid since the fake prediction was done but celebrated the fact that it was wrong. She concluded her post with the hashtag #NobodyKnowsTheFuture.

Madzibaba Skyneg had posted;

“Mangwanani akanaka varanda vashe, nemutsa. Svondo rapera iri ndakanzwa mumwe muporofita aiti arikuoneswa nedenga paine one female celebrity or actress achapindana nenjodzimunguva irikutevera iyi. Ini ndikati kana chiri chokwadi ndine nharo nazvo ndoda kubvunza iye Mwari wacho kana ndakatumwa naye kuzobata basa rake hazvingaitike ndisingazive hazviite.

“Nhasi uno ndaratidzwa zvose sezvazviri asi ndanzi naishe nokuda kwekuzvitutumadza kwake murandakadzi uyu kunyangwe ukamunyeurira haambokupindure asi ndangoti ndikuzivisei vangu mugare maziva kune vanomufarira vose munamatirewo amai vanozviti Tyra or Madam boss.

“Handidi mari yake, handidi pfuma yake sezvaachagona kufungidzira kuti ndozvandirikuda. As 28 December kana muine rwendo rwamuchaita semhuri ndapota zvirinani Tangai mabatwa musoro, because if you ask anyone who sees in the spirit, (they) will see what I’m seeing right now.

“Ndatopedza, shamwari dzake garai mamuudza musikana uyu kuti panenge pachipembera vamwe vachifarira gore idzva vamwe vachange vakasunga mazambia vakasuwa.”

It was a very specific post with a specific date and Madam boss admitted that is scared her.

“Yes I admit, fear was infused in me, especially when it came with a specific date.

“I thank you for prayers and good wishes. And just now it dawned on me , how many people are in fear of death, you have been diagnosed (with) a deadly disease and you live in fear?

“How many of us are too scared and you withdraw yourself because of fear? Only God knows the future. Be strong, be faithful to God and believe in him .

“Asi chatinofanira kuziva ndechekuti tese tichafa asi Mwari ndiye anoziva musi nenguva. God bless you all. #ifnotnowthenwhenBeABoss #NobodyKnowsTheFuture”

There have been many prophets who claim to know when people will die – especially prominent celebrities – but most have proved to be liars or their prophecies have been vague and open to different interpretations.

However, few – if any – have been specific with dates and correctly predicted deaths. H Metro