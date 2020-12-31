Zanu-PF UK/EU District Chair Tawengwa dies after contracting Covid-19

By Never Kadungure | Nehanda Politics |

The Zanu PF UK/EU district chairman Masimba Tawengwa (48) has died after contracting Covid-19. Government sources say “he died 10 minutes after being put on oxygen” at Arundel Hospital.

Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, is quoted by the State Media saying Tawengwa died at Arundel Hospital in Harare around 4pm today.

According to the report “Tawengwa tested positive for Covid-19 in Marondera today and suffered from shortness of breath, and was then taken to Harare for hospitalisation.”

Tawengwa attended Zanu PF’s 114th Central Committee meeting yesterday and was reportedly on political internship in the Commissariat Department at the Zanu-PF headquarters.

“He left the meeting because of sickness, and went for testing at a Harare facility. His condition deteriorated while in Marondera and got tested again,” the report states.

Tawengwa is survived by two children, a boy and a girl.

Only yesterday former MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe confirmed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. This after another meeting, the chaotic MDC-T extra-ordinary congress on Sunday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). Nehanda Radio