Moses Chikwe: Search for kidnapped Nigerian bishop under way

Police in Nigeria have reportedly deployed specialist teams in their search for Catholic Bishop Moses Chikwe who was kidnapped by armed men on Sunday in Owerri, the capital of Imo State in the east of the country.

Local media reports say his car and vestments were abandoned near the Assumpta Cathedral.

Vatican radio said that priests had become kidnap targets in Nigeria.

According to Nigeria’s Daily Post Dec. 29, the Archdiocese of Owerri issued a statement saying, “There has not been any form of communication from the kidnappers since his kidnap on Monday.”

“Trusting in the maternal assistance of the blessed Virgin Mary, we pray for safety and quick release,” the archdiocese’s statement said.

The Daily Post said the kidnapping was confirmed by Orlando Ikeokwu, spokesman for the Imo State Police, the southeast Nigerian state where the incident occurred.

Ikeokwu, the newspaper reported, “said the command had swung into action to fish out the kidnappers of the bishop.”

The 53-year-old bishop lived and worked in Southern California from 2005 to 2017. He completed a master’s degree in educational administration at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and a PhD in education at the University of California at Los Angeles.

He was appointed auxiliary bishop of his home archdiocese in 2019.

Chikwe’s kidnapping came less than two weeks after the kidnapping and release in Imo State of Father Valentine Oluchukwu Ezeagu, a member of the Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy Congregation. The priest was stopped and taken by armed men Dec. 15 as he was driving to his father’s funeral in Anambra State, north of Imo. He was released unharmed the next day. BBC News/Crux Now.com