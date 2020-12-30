Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Opposition MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe tests positive for coronavirus

Former MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe has confirmed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Khupe confirmed the news on her Twitter account.

