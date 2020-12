17 die in Mutoko head on collision…. seven others seriously injured

By Victor Maphosa

Seventeen people died while seven others were seriously injured in a head on collision involving two vehicles along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road yesterday afternoon.

Fourteen people died on spot while three succumbed to injuries at Mutoko hospital. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal accident.

He urged drivers to be cautious on the roads.